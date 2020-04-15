Analysts Set Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT at $117.00

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.87. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $2,928,661.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,809,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,909,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,778 shares of company stock worth $10,220,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,001,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 832,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after acquiring an additional 340,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after purchasing an additional 235,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.