Analysts Set Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Target Price at $68.00

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on SALT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 285,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SALT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. Scorpio Bulkers has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

