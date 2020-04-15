Analysts Set RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) PT at $235.68

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.82.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,595,207.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,835 shares of company stock worth $24,398,018. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 23.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $1,246,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $9.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,858. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $101.49 and a 12-month high of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.63 and a beta of 0.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

