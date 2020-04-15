Analysts Set RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) PT at $235.68

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.82.
RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,595,207.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,835 shares of company stock worth $24,398,018. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $9.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,858. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $101.49 and a 12-month high of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.63 and a beta of 0.65.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.
