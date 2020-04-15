Analysts Set Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Price Target at $3.72

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

RRC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 138,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,534,997. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.43 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,802,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,665,000 after buying an additional 6,656,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $10,684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,544,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,958 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $8,840,000.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

