Analysts Set RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target at $28.00

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDNT. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get RadNet alerts:

In related news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 377,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after acquiring an additional 327,967 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,008,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 228,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RadNet by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 280,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. RadNet has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $585.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. RadNet had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.