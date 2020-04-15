Analysts Set Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) PT at $61.04

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

