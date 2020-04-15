Analysts Set Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Target Price at $18.67

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 112,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. Research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

