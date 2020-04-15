Analysts Set NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGOV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ EGOV traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. NIC has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NIC by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in NIC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in NIC by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIC by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

