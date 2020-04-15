Analysts Set NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Target Price at $247.86

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:NEE traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,022. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.29 and a 200-day moving average of $241.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 125,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

