Analysts Set Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Target Price at $130.00

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 844 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $37,279.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,132.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after acquiring an additional 858,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,109,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after buying an additional 636,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,999,000 after buying an additional 135,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,879,000.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $3.87 on Friday, hitting $59.72. 43,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,264. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $102.55. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

