Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) PT at €119.00

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €119.00 ($138.37).

MOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

ETR:MOR traded down €2.16 ($2.51) on Friday, hitting €92.50 ($107.56). The stock had a trading volume of 123,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €65.25 ($75.87) and a 52-week high of €146.30 ($170.12). The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.83.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.