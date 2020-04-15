Analysts Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Price Target at $711.50

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $711.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $655.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $711.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $686.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $732.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

