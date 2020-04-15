Analysts Set Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Price Target at $9.58

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

In related news, Director John Mcilwraith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,184.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,512.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,550 shares of company stock valued at $314,166 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,160. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $401.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

