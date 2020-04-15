Analysts Set Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) PT at $8.00

Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Lonestar Resources US from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen cut Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital cut Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Lonestar Resources US stock remained flat at $$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 177,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

