Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $66.25

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.20.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LYV traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 4,386,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,283. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.