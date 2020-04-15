Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $66.25

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,938,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,995,000 after purchasing an additional 729,373 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,319.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after purchasing an additional 575,680 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 4,386,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,283. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

