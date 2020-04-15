Analysts Set Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) PT at $61.36

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 18,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,648. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

