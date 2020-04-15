Analysts Set FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Target Price at $3.13

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.13.

FTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered FTS International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in FTS International during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FTS International by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 94,153 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FTS International by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FTS International by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FTS International by 656.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 140,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 18,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,631. FTS International has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.87 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTS International will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

