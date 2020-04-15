Analysts Set Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target at $10.38

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSE ESRT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,383. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,027,000 after buying an additional 524,213 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

