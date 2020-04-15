Analysts Set Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) Price Target at €11.25

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.25 ($13.08).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBB shares. Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Metzler set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of FRA:PBB traded down €0.48 ($0.56) on Friday, reaching €6.62 ($7.69). 1,662,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is €9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.50. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

