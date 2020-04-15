Analysts Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) PT at $87.96

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

