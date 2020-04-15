Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target at $11.50

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

CRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

