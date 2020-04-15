Analysts Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Price Target at $54.03

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMA. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $30.89 on Friday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 140.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,385,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.