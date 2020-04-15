Analysts Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Price Target at $118.59

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average of $107.47. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.