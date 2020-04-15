Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) PT at $9.56

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 444,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,269,881. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

