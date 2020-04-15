Analysts Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Target Price at $45.23

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on EAT. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of EAT opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 18,418.5% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 115,154 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,504,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after buying an additional 94,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $23,056,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

