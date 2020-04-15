Analysts Set Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price at $19.08

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 382,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.16% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,864. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $253.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.