Analysts Set Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Target Price at $42.00

Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Air Lease news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $331,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243 over the last 90 days. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Air Lease by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $5,128,000. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 585,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 62,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,884. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

