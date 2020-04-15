Analysts Set $43.00 Target Price for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company.
Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $43.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
