Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for United Technologies (RTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Technologies (NYSE: RTX):

4/15/2020 – United Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/15/2020 – United Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – United Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – United Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – United Technologies is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – United Technologies is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – United Technologies is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $61.54. 6,309,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,374,916. United Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Technologies stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services.

