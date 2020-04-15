Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for United Technologies (RTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Technologies (NYSE: RTX):
- 4/15/2020 – United Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/15/2020 – United Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2020 – United Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2020 – United Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2020 – United Technologies is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2020 – United Technologies is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2020 – United Technologies is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $61.54. 6,309,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,374,916. United Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42.
United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services.
