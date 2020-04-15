Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aravive (ARAV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ: ARAV) recently:

4/14/2020 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

3/27/2020 – Aravive had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/19/2020 – Aravive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ARAV traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 302,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. Aravive Inc has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $111.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73.

Get Aravive Inc alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aravive Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 52.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aravive by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 576,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,333 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.