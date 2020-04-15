Analysts Expect Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intevac’s earnings. Intevac reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Intevac will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intevac.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Intevac had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Intevac from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $79,810.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,533.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 17,175 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intevac by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

IVAC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,734. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $115.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intevac (IVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.