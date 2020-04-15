Analysts Expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.73. Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

BX stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 565,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,611. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 327,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,802,000 after buying an additional 1,252,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 125,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

