Analysts Expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.52. Acacia Communications reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIA shares. ValuEngine raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Shares of ACIA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 564,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

In related news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $148,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $102,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,764 shares of company stock valued at $677,895 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XR Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Acacia Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

