Analysts Anticipate Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.50 and a beta of 1.49. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $24.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 248,468 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth about $5,368,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Matrix Service by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matrix Service by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 216,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 103,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Matrix Service by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 102,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

