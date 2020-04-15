Analysts Anticipate Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.51. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Flowserve by 438.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Flowserve by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 34,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

