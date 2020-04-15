Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s share price rose 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 1,130,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,447,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

AMPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 156,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares during the period.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

