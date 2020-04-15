Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

NYSE APH opened at $82.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.62. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

