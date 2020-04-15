Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In 2020, while Amgen’s growth products like Prolia, Evenity, Repatha, Aimovig, Otezla and biosimilars will drive sales, increasing competition for its legacy products will continue to hurt the same. Amgen boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio. It is also progressing with its pipeline while regularly pursuing “external opportunities” such as the acquisition of Otezla and the recently acquired stake in China's BeiGene. Amgen also expects several important clinical data readouts from its innovative pipeline in 2020. However, pricing and competitive pressure are concerns. Amgen’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. Estimates have gone down ahead of Q1 results due to uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on results. Amgen has a positive record of earnings surprise in recent quarters.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $6.45 on Wednesday, hitting $220.35. 1,031,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,853. The company has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.87. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 890.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 333,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

