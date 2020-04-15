Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Shares of AMGN traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.24. 1,206,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,853. The company has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.79 and its 200-day moving average is $218.87. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.