AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $97.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Langenberg & Company lowered AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cim LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,716. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.