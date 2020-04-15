Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Shares Down 16.1%

Shares of Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 239,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 181,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

