American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in American Express by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,294 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,357,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,201,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

American Express stock traded down $4.00 on Wednesday, hitting $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,381,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,998. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.51. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

