Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,600.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,344.07.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,283.32 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,913.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,858.53. The firm has a market cap of $1,136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

