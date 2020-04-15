Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.0% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $13.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,297.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,050,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,913.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,858.53. The company has a market cap of $1,136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,344.07.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

