Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $114.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,283.32. 7,990,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. The company has a market cap of $1,079.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,912.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,856.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Aegis upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,344.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

