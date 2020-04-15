Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $26.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,309.70. 575,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,913.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,858.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,143.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,344.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

