Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $394,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 80,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,344.07.

AMZN traded up $12.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,295.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,913.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,858.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

