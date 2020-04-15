Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.14.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$41.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.13. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$26.52 and a 12 month high of C$48.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.07 million. Analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.8299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

