Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 0.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. 613,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,298,325. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of -56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

