Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASPS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. 158,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,196. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $25.11.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 145.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 266,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $2,323,697.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 472,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,687. Insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

